Mary Elizabeth "Mary Lib" Pope Davenport
Raleigh
Mary Elizabeth "Mary Lib" Pope Davenport passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. Mary Lib was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Newman Pope and Emmett Judson Pope of Mount Olive, and the loving wife of John Edwin "Ed" Davenport for 61 years.
Mary Lib is survived by daughters, Elizabeth D. Scott and husband Robert A. Scott of Raleigh and Wynn D. Pickett and husband Donald E. Pickett of Charlotte, and three grandchildren, Adderson Scott and Grace and Catherine Pickett. Mary Lib was preceded in death by her brother Emmett Judson Pope, Jr. and sister Jeanne Pope Montague. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews of whom she was very fond.
Mary Lib graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She served as President of the North Carolina Museum of History Associates, was a member of the Sir Walter Cabinet, and enjoyed memberships in the Carolina Country Club, the Coral Bay Club, and The Assembly. Mary Lib enjoyed her family, travel, happy times at Atlantic Beach, bridge, fun parties, and a host of wonderful friends throughout the State and beyond.
Mary Lib was the first woman to serve as Nashville United Methodist Church's Administrative Board Chair. After returning to Raleigh, Mary Lib and Ed joined White Memorial Presbyterian Church. Mary Lib was active in Meals on Wheels in Nashville and upon her return to Raleigh.
A private service was held in the Memorial Garden at White Memorial. The family will hold a celebration of Mary Lib's life in the future.
The family sincerely thanks Cecelia Mucugu, Sarah Kandilah, Grace Mwaura, Virginia Mucugu, and Pearl Masese for their years of dedicated help and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to StepUp Ministry www.stepupministry.org/1701
Oberlin Road, Raleigh 27608.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.