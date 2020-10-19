Mary Lillian Denton Gupton
January 26, 1928 ~ October 16, 2020
Louisburg
Mary Lillian Denton Gupton, 92, of Louisburg passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 26, 1928, the eighth of twelve children to the late John Burt and Flonnie Bell Radford Denton. She was also preceded in death by her husband who adored her, Bennie Ray Gupton. Mary worked as a librarian and a teacher assistant for the Franklin County School System for a number of years. She furthered her education by obtaining her associates degree when she was in her sixties. Mary was an outspoken and honest person who loved her family and her grandchildren dearly. She loved to shop and was an excellent cook, making many feasts for Sunday lunch gatherings for her family.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:30 pm at Wood Baptist Church with Reverend Burwell Stark and Reverend Randall Owens officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow in the Gupton Family Cemetery. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula Ray Gupton Page, Debbie Gupton Moore (Howard) and Kim Gupton Stewart; son, Bennie Kent Gupton (Audra); grandchildren, Jessie Ray Moore Pritchett (Lance), Lauren Stewart Sullivan (Chris), Lillian Rose Gupton, Abigale Rose Gupton; great granddaughter, Emilene Pearl Sullivan and special caregivers, Gloria Stewart and Bree Watson to whom we are grateful for the love and care they gave her.
Contributions may be made to Wood Baptist Church, 649 Wood Church Road, Louisburg, NC 27549. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com
