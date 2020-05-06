Mary Loiuse Mitchell
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Loiuse Mitchell

April 26, 1932 - April 30, 2020

Durham

Mary Louise Mitchell passed peacefully a few days after her 88th birthday. She was preceeded in death by her beloved valentine husband Max T. Mitchell and daughter Laura M. Lindsey. She is survived by daughter Michelle Mitchell and grand children James Lindsey III, Jason Lindsey and Jessica Lindsey-Beckwith, great grandchild Damian Lindsey. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date along with a full obituary. We will miss her loving and vivacious spirit, please keep us in your prayers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved