Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
(919) 528-2323
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
Carolina Memorial Gardens
Mary Lou Lloyd


1930 - 2020
Mary Lou Lloyd Obituary
Mary Lou Lloyd

January 31, 1930 - April 10, 2020

Creedmoor

Mary Lou Lloyd was born on January 31st, 1930 in Butner, North Carolina to parents Edgar and Mae Estes Cash. She was raised on a tobacco farm along with her brother, J.G. Cash (Dick).

Mary Lou had many cherished memories of her upbringing in rural Granville County. In conversations, she would often refer to the many summers of working in the tobacco fields, and milking cows before going to school. Always present was her fun-loving, prankster brother, who was there to help or to aggravate, as any older brother would to his younger and only sister. From the stories that she would tell, it was evident that their life on a farm was full of hard work and lots of good times.

Mary Lou graduated from Creedmoor High School in 1948 with the honor of Perfect Attendance for First grade through 12th grade. She was extremely proud of this, and never let her daughters forget it! By high school, she had met the love of her life T. Garland Lloyd (Garland or T.G.), and they were married in 1951. While raising their daughters Sheila and Karen, many weekend nights were spent with friends and family at area car racetracks. Later, the family developed a love for camping at Kerr Lake, where many friendships were made and countless fond memories.

Mary Lou retired from the Purchase and Contract Division for the State of North Carolina after 30 years of service. There, she met co-workers who became lifelong friends. Many nights were filled with telephone conversations that included sharing the latest family updates and catching up on her 2 favorite soaps, General Hospital and Young and the Restless. To those that knew her, she was a real talker, never at a loss for words. No one enjoyed sending and receiving Christmas cards more than Mary Lou. She began preparing them in October, and would anxiously await sending them, but not before December 1st!

After retirement, she enjoyed trips to Topsail Island, gardening and shopping, especially at Hudson Belk!

Private Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Gardens by the Reverend Dan Hill.

Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Lloyd family.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 13, 2020
