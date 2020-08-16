Mary Louise Lau



January 12,1928 - August 12, 2020



Chapel Hill



Mary Louise Roy Lau was born in Sussex County, N.J. on January 12, 1928 and died at her home in Chapel Hill, on August 12, 2020.



She attended the public schools of Sussex County, N.J., and graduated from Ursinus College in Pennsylvania. Mrs. Lau then taught at Sparta, N.J. public schools where she met and married her husband of 63 years, Arnold Lau. Mrs. Lau was a devoted wife and mother of two.



In her early years Mrs. Lau was active in church as a Sunday School teacher and in prayer groups. She was a committed volunteer beginning in 1965 with the advent of Project Head Start. In her later years, Mrs. Lau taught reading in a children's literacy program. Mrs. Lau was an accomplished quilter, seamstress and crafts person and enjoyed spending time with her friends, entertaining and socializing.



Mrs. Lau is survived by her son, Lt. John Lau, formerly of the Carrboro Police Department, a daughter, Nancy Lau Prescott, their spouses and five grandchildren. Mrs. Lau was preceded in death by her husband and by her parents, Laurence and Evelyn Roy of Newton, N.J.



Private interment will be at University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store