Rachels Family Funeral Home Inc
6605 Hilltop Rd
Willow Spring, NC 27592
(919) 552-2211
Mary Louise (Lou) Overby


1963 - 2019
Mary Louise (Lou) Overby Obituary
Mary Louise (Lou) Overby

March 18, 1963 - November 5, 2019

Raleigh, NC

Mary Louise (Lou) Overby, 56, passed away on November 5, 2019 at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh. She is survived by her mother Frances Currin Palmiter of Apex, her sister Teresa English (Ronnie), brother Tim Overby (Janette), brother Michael "Joey" Overby (Amanda), stepmother Vera Overby, stepbrother John W. Palmiter (Linda) and stepsister Cindy Bunn (Doug), stepsisters Dawn Armstrong, Gina Weaver, and Kim Lane (Carl), niece Lisa English Bullock and two great nephews, James and Oliver; her best friends Ann Seward and Lora Johnson; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Terry Overby and stepfather John Palmiter. Visitation (9 AM) and Funeral (10 AM) will be at Fairview Baptist Church at 5608 Ten Ten Rd. in Apex. The service will be conducted by Dr. Matt Capps. Burial will be at 11:30 AM at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fuquay Varina. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Lou's memory to Hospice of Wake County or Fairview Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 8, 2019
