Mary Lu H. Salmon



February 9, 1947 - April 22, 2019



Hillsborough



Mary Lu H. Salmon, 72, wife of the late Donald B. Salmon, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 in Hillsborough, NC.



Born in Ruffsdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jay Goodwin Honse, and Helen Gayle Hamel Honse of Greensboro, NC. After high school, she moved from Ruffsdale to North Carolina to attend Guilford College where she received a bachelor's degree in Sociology. She retired from UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital. She was a member of Carrboro United Methodist Church.



Mary is survived by her brother, Jay G. Honse II, (Betty); nephews, Jay G. Honse III (Andrea), Jon B. Honse (Jenea); four great-nieces, five great- nephews; and numerous cousins.



A memorial service will be held at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro, North Carolina, 27510 on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Please contact the church at 919-942-1223 for further information concerning the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carrboro United Methodist Church or any animal rescue .



Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2019