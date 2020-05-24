Mary Magdalene Booker Smith-Morrison
1929 - 2020
Raleigh

Mary Magdalene Booker Smith-Morrison (91), the youngest daughter of Ernest Booker and Zelder Wilkerson Booker, was born in Wake County, NC on January 26,1929. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her seven sisters and three brothers. Mary succumbed to complications from sarcoidosis on May 18, 2020 at Heartsfields at Cary.

Mary's parents were sharecroppers, but they bought their own farm in Holly Springs when she was five. After graduating from Fuquay Consolidated High School, she attended Shaw University. When her father became ill, Mary had to leave school, but she then graduated from Payne's Business College. She later returned to Shaw, graduating in 1977.

On May 17, 1953, she married Raymond Smith, Jr., and they started Smith Masonry Company. Their union was blessed with three children. When Raymond died in 1984, they had been married for 31 years. On August 19, 1989, she married Rev. J. W. Morrison, and welcomed his adult children into the family.

Mary made history by becoming the first Black person hired as a non-custodial Black employee at the City of Raleigh and at the Raleigh branch of Mutual of New York Insurance. After working at Saint Agnes Hospital, the Baptist Headquarters, and The Carolinian, Mary was first Black person to serve as an EEO officer for the North Carolina Department of Administration. She became the CEO of Smith Masonry Company in 1984. In 1992, Mary was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in the Raleigh Alumnae Chapter.

Mary is survived by her children, Patsy Smith Morgan, Christopher D. Smith and wife, Linda (Raleigh), Sheila Smith McKoy (Oakland, CA), James R. Morrison and wife, Tonya (Stafford, VA), and a special son, Craig Wright and wife, Angela (Cameron, NC); eight grandchildren, Raymond Smith McKoy (Palo Alto, CA), Christopher Brock Smith (Atlanta, GA), Brandon Booker Smith, Marissa Smith Morgan (both of Raleigh), Alexander James Morrison, Leah Morrison (both of Stafford, VA), Christian Wright (Raleigh), and Kimberly Wright (Fayetteville); two beloved goddaughters, Jaqueline Burt Scott (Richmond, VA) and Beatrice James Brown (Raleigh, NC); and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Poplar Springs Christian Church (https://poplar-springs.org/giving/) or to Shaw University's Emergency Student Assistance Fund (https://www.shawu.edu/EAS-Fund/).

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com


Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Mary. May her precious memories be a comfort for you in this time of sorrow. She lived a long good life and was well loved. The Bible speaks of a time when you will be no more tears wont That be wonderful?
Bobbi Ney
Acquaintance
