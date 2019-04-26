|
|
Mary Margaret Anderson
Garner
Mary Margaret Anderson, 64, died Thursday at BellaRose Nursing and Rehab.
A funeral service will be held 11 AM Saturday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Interment will be held 11 AM Monday at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bluefield, WV.
Surviving are her brother, Michael Anderson, Sr. and wife, Roberta of Wake Forest; special friend, Stephanie Williams of Garner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Hospice, 3200 Spring Forest Road, Suite 201, Raleigh, North Carolina 27616.
The family will receive friends at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner from 6-8 PM Friday.
Online condolences may be made through www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2019