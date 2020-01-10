|
Mary Louise Northern
May 28, 1935 - January 2, 2020
Garner
Mary L. Northern died peacefully at home on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1935 to the late Jonas and Euva Upchurch . Mary's funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, 1515 Crosslink Road, Raleigh, NC preceded by a 12:00 noon visitation. Burial will follow the services at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC. The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to all who have been a part of Mary Louise's journey. Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home, Inc. Raleigh (919) 832-2835 www.Haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 10, 2020