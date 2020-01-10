Home

Services
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
1515 Crosslink Road
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
1515 Crosslink Road
Raleigh, NC
Mary Northern


1935 - 2020
Mary Northern Obituary
Mary Louise Northern

May 28, 1935 - January 2, 2020

Garner

Mary L. Northern died peacefully at home on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1935 to the late Jonas and Euva Upchurch . Mary's funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, 1515 Crosslink Road, Raleigh, NC preceded by a 12:00 noon visitation. Burial will follow the services at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC. The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to all who have been a part of Mary Louise's journey. Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home, Inc. Raleigh (919) 832-2835 www.Haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 10, 2020
