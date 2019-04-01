|
|
Mary Martha
Saly Ogburn
Raleigh
Mary Martha Saly Ogburn, known as "Marty", passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She turned 97 on March 22nd. She was a long-time resident of Raleigh. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Brooks Avenue Church of Christ in Raleigh, where she was a faithful member.
Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Ogburn. She is survived by her 3 children: Michael Ogburn & wife Marlene; Anita Telford; Jan Mitchell & husband Mitch. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 1, 2019