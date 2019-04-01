Home

Brooks Avenue Church of Christ
700 Brooks Ave
Raleigh, NC 27607
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
Brooks Avenue Church of Christ
Raleigh, NC
Mary "Marty" Ogburn Obituary
Mary Martha

Saly Ogburn

Raleigh

Mary Martha Saly Ogburn, known as "Marty", passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She turned 97 on March 22nd. She was a long-time resident of Raleigh. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Brooks Avenue Church of Christ in Raleigh, where she was a faithful member.

Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Ogburn. She is survived by her 3 children: Michael Ogburn & wife Marlene; Anita Telford; Jan Mitchell & husband Mitch. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 1, 2019
