Mary Sharpe Williford Owens
Kinston
Mary Sharpe Williford Owens, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, February 21st. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Albert C. Owens, brothers Joseph Newton Williford and Lynwood Daniel Williford, and parents Joseph and Gladys Newton Williford of Saratoga, NC.
Born in Wilson County, Mary Sharpe graduated from Saratoga High School and Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC. She married Al in 1951 and received Graduate and Postgraduate degrees in Education from East Carolina University. They settled in Kinston, NC to begin their careers and raise a family. She dedicated her entire career to public school education and instruction within Lenoir County, serving as a teacher, mentor, and supervisor, ultimately retiring as Assistant Superintendent of the Kinston City School System.
Mary Sharpe was a member of the National Education Association, and served a multitude of state and national educational affiliations, including President of the Kinston City Schools Chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators, Director and Treasurer of the North Carolina Association of Curriculum and Development, various committees with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and received the distinguished North Carolina Service Award from the Superintendent's Commission of the NCSSA.
Appointed by North Carolina Governor Bob Scott to the North Carolina Textbook Commission, Mary Sharpe served dutifully on behalf of all North Carolina teachers and children, whom she loved dearly. She remained an active member of the Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Teaching Society, where she served as Regional Director, and President and Vice-President of the Sigma Chapter.
Mary Sharpe was a devoted member of Gordon Street Christian Church of Kinston, where she served faithfully as a Deacon, Elder, and Sunday School Teacher, leading several ministries and committees throughout her years of service.
She is survived by her brother Larry Thomas Williford of Snow Hill, NC; sons Albert Carlton Owens, Jr and wife Brenda of Lancaster, SC, John Williford Owens and partner Anthony Gentilella of Long Beach, CA, and Daniel Sharpe Owens and wife Elizabeth of Kinston, NC; grandchildren John Martin Owens, Shannon McCauley Owens, Anna Laura Owens, Zachary Sharpe Owens, Rocco Gentilella, and Kathryn Gentilella.
Mary Sharpe also cherished her many nieces, nephews, and cousins who always kept in touch through family reunions, holiday gatherings and, as of late, social media. She leaves many dear friends throughout Eastern North Carolina and her impact on public school education and instruction will be felt by many generations to come.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29th at 11AM at Gordon Street Christian Church in Kinston, NC, with a visitation and reception immediately following at the church. A family burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gordon Street Christian Church Scholarship or Memorial Garden Fund, or the Delta Kappa Gamma Sigma Chapter Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020