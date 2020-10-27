1/
Mary Parker
Mary Louise Parker

October 4, 1918 - October 25, 2020

Raleigh

Mary Louise Parker, 102, of Raleigh, passed away on October 25, 2020.

A native of Leipsic, OH, Mrs. Parker moved to Raleigh in May 1953 when she married Elton C. Parker. Mrs. Parker was formerly employed at Nationwide Insurance. She was a member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elton; parents Chester and Minnie Schmidt; her brothers, Harold and Robert.

She is survived by her three foster children, Mansour Ali and Husam Mansour of Raleigh, and Jaharah Judeh of Lake Milton, Ohio and their families. She is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews and extended family members.

In her later years, Mrs. Parker was cared for by nephews, Alton and Mark Parker and granddaughter Cherine Ali. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers and friends who were so faithful throughout her life.

A graveside service and interment will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, East St. Murfreesboro, NC 27855.

Memorial donations may be made to Urban Ministries of Raleigh, Hayes Barton Baptist Church or the Springmoor Endowment Fund.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
