|
|
Mary Patricia
Wight Henderson
Raleigh
Mary Patricia Wight Henderson, age 74, passed away peacefully at 3pm on Tuesday, January 29th, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. She was born September 16th, 1944 in Sanford, FL to Henry Wight and Vera Robinson. Her great love for family was remarkable. She is survived by spouse, Richard Henderson; siblings, John Wight & Lisa Chapman; sons, Alan Sanderson, Parke Sanderson & James Campbell, IV; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her memorial service will be held 12PM, Sunday, March 10, 2019, with visitation at 11AM, at Cremation Society of the Carolinas, 2205 E. Millbrook Rd, Raleigh NC, 27604.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 8, 2019