Mary Reed Knapp
January 16, 1928 – March 2, 2020
Raleigh
Mary Agnes Reed Knapp, 92, passed away on March 2, 2020 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. Born on January 16, 1928 in Washington, Georgia, she was the oldest of four children born to Rosa Lee Steed Reed and Clarence Moses Reed. Mary graduated from Carrollton High School, West Georgia Junior College and the University of Georgia. She met her husband, Bill, in 1946 at the University of Georgia where he was pursuing his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine and she a Home Economics degree. She often said that her preferred degree would have been in horticulture, a major that was discouraged for a woman at that time. Mary and Bill married after both graduated and went on to enjoy a union that lasted 67 years until Bill's death in 2017.
Mary's faith was at the core of who she was. A lifelong Methodist, over the course of her life she taught Sunday school, served on numerous committees and was an active participant in special projects such as Meals on Wheels and Rise Against Hunger. Mary was an active member of Circle 8 at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church. Over the years, her tireless dedication to the United Methodist Women (UMW) earned her a lifetime membership.
In addition to her church work, Mary pursued several hobbies. She had extensive knowledge of horticulture as was reflected in the landscape design and beauty of the yard in each home in which she and Bill lived. Her love of gardening drew her into membership in the Brookhaven Garden Club in Raleigh. Whether outside or inside, Mary loved working with her hands. She was a master seamstress and outstanding cook. Entertaining others was a regular event in the Knapp home, and it was often said that a meal prepared by Mary was an event not to be missed. Mary learned to play the piano and marimba as a child and excelled at both. After she was no longer able to play, she delighted in listening to piano concertos and orchestra music.
Nothing matched the love Mary felt for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Bill enjoyed a full life which included many special family memories and extensive travel. Mary exuded a genuinely kind, selfless, determined spirit. The manner in which she conducted herself in life was her greatest testimony.
Mary is survived by sister, Barbara Tanner; children: Ellen Wood (James), Sharon Lamberth (John), and Carol Coley (Felton); grandchildren: Greg Wood (Reme), Brian Wood (Whitney), Michael Wood (Molly), Mary Lamberth Bennett (Hunter), Brett Lamberth, Christian Coley, Catherine Coley Elmore (Jason), William Coley; great-grandchildren: Matthew Wood, Bennett Wood, Samantha Wood, Cheyanne Wood, Jameson Wood, Cordelia Wood, and Penelope Bennett. Greg and Reme Wood expect twin boys this summer. Mary was loved by a large family and many special friends. We wish to thank Angie Whitt, her steadfast companion and caregiver, and the many devoted caregivers at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh who were so kind to her over the last six years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 9, at 1:00 PM at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church – 2209 Fairview Rd. - Raleigh, NC 27608. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in memory of Mary Knapp or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020