Mary Ramsden Smith
Carolina Meadows
Mary Ramsden Smith, who died in Carolina Meadows on December 19th, 2019, was born on January 20th. 1927 in Gillingham, Kent, U.K. Her maiden name was Mary Ramsden Redman and she was the only child of parents, Ethel and Cecil. Cecil was an official of the British Income Tax and his father was Headmaster of a local large school. Thus, Mary grew up used to the company of schoolteachers, and she read most of the classics of English literature when she was quite young. She also grew up speaking beautiful English. She took piano lessons at a young age and by her teens played difficult classical music. Her parents owned a tiny cottage in the remote hamlet of Yorkshire, Keld. The family was in Keld on holiday when WWII started. Gillingham was near many military targets and the Redmans lived on the third floor with Mary's bedroom in an attic, so they arranged that Mary would stay in Keld, in the Congregational Manse with the Mee family. Mr. Mee was the minister and he could continue her education in liberal subjects, including French and Latin, but not in mathematics nor science. In spring 1940 Mr. Mee had taught Mary as much as he could, and the war now had in the U.K. the name "phony", so Mary returned to Gillingham and Rochester Girls Grammar School. Almost immediately this school had to evacuate all their pupils to share a boys' school in south Wales because the Battle of Britain started. She enjoyed the year she spent in Wales: it was an adventure. While she was in Wales her father's job was moved to Maidstone, thought to be safer, and in 1942 she started at Maidstone Girls Grammar School. In spite of the upsets in her education, in the spring of 1944 she gained competitive admission to Newnham College in Cambridge at a time when men had sixteen colleges and women only two. Mary graduated with honors in 1947 in History, gained a B.A., and was awarded an M.A. later. After graduation Mary taught Latin and History at Claremont, a boarding school near London for about 80 girls, housed in a small "palace" where distinguished people had once lived, including Queen Victoria when she was a princess. Mary and other teachers lived in Claremont.
In the spring of 1944 she first met Walter Smith, also destined to go to Cambridge; they were both seventeen. They married in 1950, and stayed together until Mary's death, more than 75 years after their first meeting.
They lived in Cambridge from 1950 to 1954 while Walter earned his Ph.D. in Mathematics and then was Statistician to the Medical School. For these four years Mary worked for the premier proof-reading agency in Cambridge.
Following a frightening and tumultuous voyage, lasting 13 days, in an empty, small, and rusty, freighter from Waterford to Baltimore they came to America in 1954 and, apart from sabbatical leaves and many visits to France, have stayed in Chapel Hill ever since. They had two children, Caroline Laws in 1959 and Simon Laws in 1963, both born in Chapel Hill. They, and her husband Walter, survive her.
Mary has always loved music. She sang with the Cambridge University Music Society (CUMS) for the various years she lived in Cambridge and met an elderly Vaughan Williams when he came to attend a rehearsal of his work "The Pilgrim's Progress". She sang with choirs in Chapel Hill until she joined the Durham Civic Choir, in which she sang for 30 years until 2005. With many of that Durham choir she went on a tour of Russia and took part in concerts in Moscow and Leningrad and other cities. She, as a chorus member, took part in several popular operas in the 1980's which were presented outdoors in Bright Leaf Square in Durham NC, and also "La Traviata" in the Carolina Theater. She also spent years learning to play the organ, both in Cambridge and Chapel Hill, and sometimes played the organ for funeral ceremonies at the Baptist church in Chapel Hill.
She enjoyed acting, and played roles with many groups in Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Durham. She acted, in particular, for the Carolina Playmakers, Duke Summer Theatre, and Man-Bites-Dog Theatre. For the latter she once had the lead in "Hay Fever" and this involved singing in French, while accompanying herself on the piano, on stage. In the years 1951 and 1952, she took part, with Walter, in tours with a Cambridge Magic Society putting on many conjuring shows in small towns in the west of England.
She always said she hated cooking, but in truth she was an excellent cook and served many dinner parties in her home, once to 21 people. She enjoyed dressmaking and, while the children were still at home, she spent much time at the sewing machine. For many years she belonged to a French group in Chapel Hill, which would meet every two weeks and spend the evening conversing in French. She had an enviable French accent.
When Simon started at Cornell in 1981, she found employment with Measurement Incorporated, in Durham, where she worked until 2002. She held several positions in that company, which contracts to score competence tests for many states. For some years she was a Master Scoring Director.
Friends commented on the joy it was to hear her talk. Many speak of her beautiful smile. She will always be missed. She contributed most generously to many charities and it would unfair to single one out. Perhaps, when you next make a charitable donation, you will think of Mary when you do so.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020