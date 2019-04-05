Mary Jane



Reichardt Rawlings



February 8, 1931 - April 3, 2019



Apex



Mary Jane Reichardt Rawlings "Janie", won her long battle with Alzheimer's on Wednesday April 3, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and loving husband of 67 years, John Oren Rawlings.



Janie was born in Aurora, Nebraska on February 8, 1931 to the late Marie Winter Reichardt and Russell Clarence Reichardt. She grew up loving the outdoors, working on the family farm, roller skating, playing softball, and serving ice-cream at the local soda shop. She graduated from the Aurora High School in 1948 and went on to teach for a year in a one room school house. She later attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln where she met the love of her life, Oren. Janie loved wildflowers and could identify hundreds during her hikes and travels with her husband and family. She was a marvelous cook and was well known for her homemade pies which her family great enjoyed!



Janie spent many years raising her three children, helping with girl scouts, toting her children to music lessons, doing volunteer work, and making those marvelous dinners. She and Oren had the opportunity to travel throughout the country and they cherished that time together.



Janie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Keith Reichardt and Robert Reichardt and her loving daughter Gwen Rawlings Briggs. She is survived by her husband, Oren; brother, Jim Reichardt of Aurora NE; son, Brad Rawlings (Claudia) of Wendell; daughter, Kalen Fulbright (Joe) of Lansing, NC; son-in-law, Russ Briggs of Raleigh. She has eight grandchildren, Amy Briggs Holt (Andy), Nicholas Rawlings, Marie Rawlings Dagger (Ben), Curtis Rawlings, Joe Fulbright III (Andrea), Zach Fulbright (Kristell), Leah Pfeiffer (Josh), John Briggs; and 3 great-grandchildren, Nolan, Graham, and Feby. Also surviving are numerous brothers and sisters in law and many nieces and nephews. A special canine friend, Buddy, also survives.



Services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Francis United Methodist Church in Cary with a visitation to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley, MA 02481 or other Alzheimer's research programs.



Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2019