Mary Jane Yount Roberts
July 8, 1926 - December 11, 2019
Raleigh
"To live in hearts we leave, is not to die." – Thomas Campbell
Mary Jane Yount Roberts died peacefully on December 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 8, 1926 to Harvey and Effie Yount. While in the Navy, Mary Jane met the love of her life, Navy Corpsman, John Frederick Roberts. John and Mary Jane were married and spent 66 years together.
Mary Jane dedicated her life to helping others. After serving as a nurse in the Navy, Mary Jane continued her nursing career in several hospitals. She also volunteered as a Health Room nurse at various schools in Raleigh City and Wake County School Systems. Mary Jane also spent several years volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader and Sunday School teacher. In everything she did, she enjoyed helping others.
Mary Jane is predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, John Roberts, her parents, Harvey and Effie Yount, her brother, Harvey Yount, her sister, Dorothy Allen, and her son, David Roberts.
She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Murphy, Susan Reynolds (Bob), and Jennifer Carnes. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren to cherish her memory: Kristen Murphy, Lauren Martin, Zack Reynolds (Lisa), Jack Reynolds, David Reynolds, Matt Carnes, and Mary Elizabeth Carnes.
A memorial service will be held at Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church on Sunday, December 15 at 3:00 pm with visitation immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 4900 Kaplan Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rex Hospital and the Cremation Society of the Carolinas for their assistance during this time.
Published in The News & Observer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019