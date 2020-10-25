1/1
Mary Roberts
Mary L. Roberts

Chapel Hill

On Friday, October 16, 2020, Mary Lysbeth Roberts passed away at the age of 71, surrounded by her two daughters.

Mary was born in Bridgeton, NJ to Margaret and Thomas Roberts. She attended Montclair State University and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She earned a Master of Public Health in Maternal & Child Health and a Master of Education in Pre-School & Special Education from UNC. In 1989, she began working for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools as Director of Community Schools, where she led after-school and summer youth enrichment programs. She retired in June 2016, after 30 years of service to the State of North Carolina.

Above all, Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother. She taught by example how to be fair, honest, caring and independent. She loved to garden, cook and bake, especially around the holidays.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Craig Kotrys of Phoenix, AZ, and Meredith and Matthew Williams of Denver, CO, her grandchildren, Calvin and Elaine Kotrys, her siblings and their spouses, Margaret and Kent Crenshaw, Martha and Larry Colen, Thomas Roberts and Pamela Gordon, Marilyn and Brewster Chase, Richard and Susan Roberts and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Thomas.

Mary will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in 2021 to celebrate her life. A scholarship has been established in Mary's name at the CHC Public School Foundation. If you would like to donate, please visit www.publicschoolfoundation.org/donate, choose "Other" and type "Mary Roberts" in the comments field or mail a check to: CHC Public School Foundation, P.O. Box 877, Carrboro, NC 27510 (write "Mary Roberts" in memo line).

Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is assisting the family.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Funeral Home

