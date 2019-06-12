|
Mary Ross Daniel
December 24, 1928 - June 10, 2019
Raleigh
Mary Ross Daniel, 90, of Raleigh, passed away at Transitions LifeCare Hospice on June 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Daniel; and daughter, Nancy Rose.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Debbie Wood and Sharon Gunn (Steve); eight grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 13 at 11:00am at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 12, 2019