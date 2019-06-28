Mary Ruth Starling Hardy



It is with sadness that I report the passing of my beloved Mary Ruth Starling Hardy on June 23, 2019. She was born in Raleigh on December 12, 1937 to Homer Cortez Starling and Naomi Ruth Sikes Starling. Mary Ruth attended Underwood Elementary School and graduated from Needham Broughton High School in 1956. She always considered Raleigh her home.



She married Robert Cameron Cooke in 1961 and gave him 3 wonderful children: Mary Ruth Faulkner, Robert Cameron Cook Jr. And Caroline Atkinson. As well as ten lovely grandchildren. Her marriage ended after 30 years.



I met Mary Ruth at Wrightsville Beach in the spring of 1953. We dated and corresponded for several years. We resumed dating in 2002 following the death of my first wonderful wife.



Mary Ruth Starling was my first love and we married on September 6, 2003 in the chapel at White Memorial Presbyterian Church. Her family grew and she became the loving stepmother for Edwin M. "Sandy" Hardy, and Ann Robbins "Robin" Hardy. She also became the step grandmother for Ira M. "Jesse" Hardy IV. We lived a wonderful and blessed life until her passing.



Mary Ruth loved Carolina basketball but above all she loved the Lord Jesus Christ and Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Contributions may be made to the church in her name.



A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity at 11 am on Friday, June 28th with burial of her cremains in the Hardy grave site at Bath, NC following the church service. God bless all the ones she left behind but Mary Ruth, bless her soul, is in a better place.



Ira M. Hardy II Published in The News & Observer on June 28, 2019