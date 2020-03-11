Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900

Mary Shook


1931 - 2020
Mary Shook Obituary
Mary Ila Burney Shook

December 2, 1931 - March 10, 2020

Raleigh

Mary Ila Burney Shook, 88, died March 10, 2020. She was born Dec. 2, 1931, in Bladen Co. to W.J. Burney and Eltos Lee Gamble. She is survived by brothers, James Lee and Yates (Mary K); sons, Andy (Christie) and Burney (Melinda); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband of 45 years, Edward A. Shook, Jr., and grandson, Andrew D. Shook. Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church or the Frankie Lemmon School & Development Center. The family would like to thank Jocelyn R. Jacobs for her loving care.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020
