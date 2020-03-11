|
Mary Ila Burney Shook
December 2, 1931 - March 10, 2020
Raleigh
Mary Ila Burney Shook, 88, died March 10, 2020. She was born Dec. 2, 1931, in Bladen Co. to W.J. Burney and Eltos Lee Gamble. She is survived by brothers, James Lee and Yates (Mary K); sons, Andy (Christie) and Burney (Melinda); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband of 45 years, Edward A. Shook, Jr., and grandson, Andrew D. Shook. Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church or the Frankie Lemmon School & Development Center. The family would like to thank Jocelyn R. Jacobs for her loving care.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020