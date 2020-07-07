Mary (Mollie) Moore Smith



Fuquay-Varina



Mary (Mollie) Moore Smith, 85, went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, October 2, 1934, to the late Edward Moore and the late Hazel A. and her husband, Ralph M. Nunnery. Mollie's birth name is Mary Katherine Moore, but she chose to be called Mollie Kate after her Grandmothers and has used that name since. A graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Fuquay-Varina, NC with Rev. Rick Carter officiating.



After graduating from Northfork High School in Northfork, WV, she attended National Business College in Roanoke, VA. She was employed by Soil Conservation Service, Selective Service System, IRS-CID and US Postal Service. She retired from Federal service on October 2, 1992 with 30 years of service. In retirement Mollie enjoyed sewing, embroidering, computer, bowling, travel and walking each day until she was unable to do so. She also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a member of Pleasant Grove for more than 40 years where she served on several committees and was the secretary of her Sunday School class for many years.



She was married to the late Harvey P. Smith, Jr. for 49 years before his death October 2018. She is survived by her son, James Fountain, Jr.; daughter, Linda Gail Ball (Danny); step-sons, Harvey, III "Butch" (Jean), Clark (Beth); step-daughters, Naomi Lambert (George) and Laura Leigh (Mark "Smitty"); Grandchildren, Katie and Timothy Hockaday; step-grandchildren, Wayne Smith, Jr. (Marie), George, III "Trey" (Jessica), Chandler Smith (Aimee), Preston Smith, Adams Smith and Audrey Lambert; Great grandson, Damian Botner; step-great grandchildren, George, IV "Liam" and Addilynn Lambert. Along with her husband, and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Fountain Collins, stepson, Wayne, Sr., and granddaughter, Elizabeth Gray Collins.



The family would like to thank Windsor Point in Fuquay-Varina for loving care given to our mother for the last 19 months. The family requests no flowers, but any monetary contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, Youth Fund or Music Fund.



