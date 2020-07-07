1/
Mary "Mollie" Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary (Mollie) Moore Smith

Fuquay-Varina

Mary (Mollie) Moore Smith, 85, went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, October 2, 1934, to the late Edward Moore and the late Hazel A. and her husband, Ralph M. Nunnery. Mollie's birth name is Mary Katherine Moore, but she chose to be called Mollie Kate after her Grandmothers and has used that name since. A graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Fuquay-Varina, NC with Rev. Rick Carter officiating.

After graduating from Northfork High School in Northfork, WV, she attended National Business College in Roanoke, VA. She was employed by Soil Conservation Service, Selective Service System, IRS-CID and US Postal Service. She retired from Federal service on October 2, 1992 with 30 years of service. In retirement Mollie enjoyed sewing, embroidering, computer, bowling, travel and walking each day until she was unable to do so. She also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a member of Pleasant Grove for more than 40 years where she served on several committees and was the secretary of her Sunday School class for many years.

She was married to the late Harvey P. Smith, Jr. for 49 years before his death October 2018. She is survived by her son, James Fountain, Jr.; daughter, Linda Gail Ball (Danny); step-sons, Harvey, III "Butch" (Jean), Clark (Beth); step-daughters, Naomi Lambert (George) and Laura Leigh (Mark "Smitty"); Grandchildren, Katie and Timothy Hockaday; step-grandchildren, Wayne Smith, Jr. (Marie), George, III "Trey" (Jessica), Chandler Smith (Aimee), Preston Smith, Adams Smith and Audrey Lambert; Great grandson, Damian Botner; step-great grandchildren, George, IV "Liam" and Addilynn Lambert. Along with her husband, and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Fountain Collins, stepson, Wayne, Sr., and granddaughter, Elizabeth Gray Collins.

The family would like to thank Windsor Point in Fuquay-Varina for loving care given to our mother for the last 19 months. The family requests no flowers, but any monetary contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, Youth Fund or Music Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved