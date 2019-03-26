Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Mary Sue Taylor Obituary
Mary Sue Taylor

September 9, 1939 - March 21, 2019

Raleigh

Mary Sue Taylor, died peacefully in her home in Raleigh at the age of 79. She is survived by her children, Beverly Taylor Mecum (Dennis) of Pittsboro, Tony Taylor (Theresa) of Raleigh, and Kris Taylor May of Raleigh, and eight grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Herman "Smut" Taylor, and her parents Foster and Clara Williams, sister Connie Wrenn, and Walter "Butch" Williams.

Family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with a Funeral Service to follow in the The Chapel at Montlawn at 12:00 PM.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 26, 2019
