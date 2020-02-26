|
Mary Tollison Caldwell
May 9, 1928 - February 23, 2020
Raleigh
Mary Tollison Caldwell died in her home on February 23, 2020.
Mary was born on May 9,1928 in Cumming, Georgia to Ben and Kate Tollison. She married Claude Caldwell in Atlanta, GA in 1948.They moved to Richmond, VA in 1953 and Raleigh in 1956. Over the course of a decade, they had five children, Claudia DeMarco (Bill), Lamar Caldwell (Sandra), Weston Caldwell (Rhonda), Beth Porter (Bill), and Nancy Butler (Richard). She had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and a fourth due in April.
After graduating from high school, she worked for the Georgia Department of Health for four years and took classes at Georgia State College. Her second career was being a wonderful mother. Mary completed her BS in Economics at NC State University in 1974 after which she began her third career working for the NC State Employees Credit Union. She was the first female loan officer hired by that organization and worked there for 20 years before retiring.
Retirement included returning to NCSU to take courses in horticulture and volunteering at the JC Raulston Arboretum. Gardening was an important part of her life both planting and weeding.
She was also very active at her church, Millbrook Baptist, where she served in many positions including deacon, Sunday School teacher and taking care of babies in the nursery. This last role was her favorite. Her face would light up when small children entered a room.
Other important volunteer commitments included work with Regional Aids Interfaith Network caring for patients with AIDS, staying overnight at the ARK Shelter for the homeless in Raleigh and working with Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate homes in eastern NC.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life at Millbrook Baptist Church on April 18th at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Millbrook Baptist Church's Grounds Committee at 1519 E. Millbrook Rd. Raleigh, NC 27609 to be used for the gardens. Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020