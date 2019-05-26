|
|
Mary Elizabeth Townsend
May 23, 1963 - June 7, 2018
Cape Elizabeth, ME
Mary graduated from Sanderson High School and then from UNC-CH School of Journalism. Mary eventually settled in Cape Elizabeth, Maine with her husband Jon Donnelly (who is also a Sanderson and UNC-CH Alum). In Cape Elizabeth they raised 3 beautiful children Sam, Abby, and Marcus.
A beautiful ceremony was held in Cape Elizabeh last summer. Because Mary made numerous life-long friends during her many years in the triangle, a local Celebration of Life will be held on July 13, 2019 at 10 AM at the Campbell Lodge of the Durant Park Preserve. In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that donations be sent to The Cape Elizabeth Education Foundation (www.ceef.us) PO Box 6225, Cape Elizabeth, Maine 04107
For the complete memorial, and any additional details about the service, please go to http://www.mykeeper.com/profile/MaryElizabethTownsend
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019