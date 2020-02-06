Home

Farmer Funeral Service Inc
109 2Nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
(252) 746-3510
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Estates Mausoleum Chapel
Mary Vandiford Smith Obituary
Mrs. Mary Vandiford Smith

Kinston



Mrs. Mary Vandiford Smith, 94, passed away at her home on Friday January 31, 2020.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, February 7th at Evergreen Memorial Estates Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

Mrs. Smith, was born in Pitt Co., NC, but resided most of her life in Lenoir Co., living in the Grainger Station Community for the last 60 years. She was a long time employee of E.I. DuPont and retired after 35 years of service. After retiring from DuPont, she worked for several years at Walmart in Kinston. She enjoyed spending time in her yard and loved to dance.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Herman E. Smith; a daughter, Mary Eugenia Clayton; Grandchild, Jeffrey Bryant Clayton; Great Grandchild, Christopher Matthew Carlson; her twin sister, Martha Langley; four brothers; six sisters and a very dear friend, Fred Davis.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Beadie Dianne Beasley and friend, Keith Allison; her son, Herman Edward Smith Jr. and wife, Suzanne; her Son-In-Law, Bruce Clayton; Grandchildren, Brandon, Stacie, Rachel and Bre and Great-Grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Matthew, Jackson, Rylee and Anna.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 6, 2020
