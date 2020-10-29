Mary Weaver Harris



Franklinton



Mary Weaver Harris, 84, of Franklinton passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare, Garden City in Murrell's Inlet SC.



She was born in Vance County the daughter of the late Ellen Abbott Weaver and Melvin Weaver. She was preceded in death by her husband Macon D. Harris.



Mrs. Harris graduated from Henderson High School and Watts Hospital School of Nursing. She Married Macon Devoe Harris who was a manager for Variety Wholesalers. She worked as a Pediatric Office Nurse in the states of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.



Mrs. Harris had fond memories of people she had met in all their moves that included five different states.



Due to Covid a private graveside funeral service will be held at the Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery in Louisburg.



Mrs. Harris is survived by her son; Larry K. Harris and wife Gwen of Franklinton a daughter; Lisa Kaye Harris Turner and husband Roger of Myrtle Beach, SC, a sister; Greta Bickley of Lexington, SC, grandchildren; Michael Justin Harris and wife Jennifer, Jessica Lauren Harris Jones and husband Heath, Elizabeth Caitlin Turner Schlueter and husband Nathan, great grandchildren; Remington Hinson and Emerson Jones.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Flat Rock Baptist Church Building Fund 1529 Flat Rock Church Rd. Louisburg, NC 27549 or to the Salvation Army P.O. Box 27584 Raleigh, NC 27611 or to help someone in need.



Mrs. Harris will be available for anyone to view her body on Friday morning October 30, 2020 from 9 - 11:30 at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587.



