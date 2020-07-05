Molly Wakeford



1934 - 2020



Raleigh



Mary Katherine Wimmer Wakeford passed away quietly on June 26 at Duke Raleigh Hospital.



Molly was born to Dr. Charles R. Wimmer and Constance Wood Wimmer on February 24, 1934 in Knoxville , Tennessee. Her early childhood was in Barbourville, Kentucky, where her father was on the faculty of Union College. Her family later moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, where Molly attended high school and received a B.A. in Education from Hamline University.



In 1956 she married Herbert W. Wakeford of Minneapolis. They lived in the Twin Cities, in Las Cruces, New Mexico and in Charlotte, North Carolina before coming to Raleigh in 1970. Molly worked first as an elementary schoolteacher and later as an OB-GYN nurse. She loved music, had a fine soprano voice and was a devoted member of various school and church choirs for many years.



Her primary focus, however, was always her family. All of us have been blessed by her love, her graciousness, her intelligence, her integrity and her sense of humor.



Molly is survived by her husband, Herb, their daughter Linn, sons Chuck (Karen), David (Elizabeth), and John (Jennifer), and seven grandchildren, all of whom currently live in the Triangle area, and by her brother Robert Wimmer (Carole) of Buena Vista, Colorado and their family.



The families thank the staff of SunRise of Raleigh and the many other caregivers who served Molly so well during recent years when dementia and other ailments took their toll. A memorial service will be held at St. Giles Presbyterian Church sometime later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Urban Ministries of Wake County.



