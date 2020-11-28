Mary White

Durham, North Carolina - Mary White was born Mary Gray Clarke in Rochester, NY, on September 5th 1925, one of four sisters. For the first part of her life, however, she was truly a New Yorker, living in Manhattan. There she attended the Lenox School and then the Manhattan School of Music, where she received the Bachelor of Music in 1948 and Master of Music in 1949. Mary then moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, earning a PhD at the University of North Carolina with a dissertation on the Italian composer Francesco Veracini. In Chapel Hill she was well known as the cellist with the North Carolina String Quartet. She was also something of a local institution, typically seen dressed in a long dark skirt and white blouse as she rode her bicycle around town. Mary taught briefly at West Chester University in Pennsylvania before returning to Chapel Hill and taking up a position as professor of music at North Carolina Central University in Durham; she taught there until her retirement. At NCCU she was also cellist in the NCCU piano trio.

Mary came by her musicality naturally. Her father was administrator of the Metropolitan Opera, and an aunt was a well known composer and violinist. For her public she was charming but modest. Her deep knowledge of music and technique was the foundation of her cello performances. Mary was frugal in her habits but always generous with others. In 1967 she married William (Bill) White, a professor of geomorphology at UNC and they spent many happy years together until his death in 2004. Their household always included a dog, at first a Newfoundland, but later rescues; her beloved Shadow was with her for many years, lying in her lap as she read. Mary was a gentle soul who touched everyone around her with her kind spirit.

Mary was a parishioner of the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, where her ashes will be buried. She was predeceased by her parents Eric Thacher Clarke and Beryl Reeves Clarke, by her husband Bill, and by two of her sisters, Josephine Braden and Magdalen Kull Madden. She leaves a sister, Ann Thacher Anderson; a stepdaughter April White Wolff of New York and stepson Roger White of Newfoundland, Canada; and nieces and nephews Ann Braden Johnson, Daniel Braden, Magdalen Braden Beresford, Andrew Kull, John Anderson, and Lucy Anderson Boyer.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hillcrest Convalescent Center as well as Meg Smith, Rausa McManus and Ginger Hester for their many years of faithful loving care.





