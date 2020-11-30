Mary White Beal

November 27, 2020

Durham, North Carolina - Mrs. Mary White Beal, 83, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Mrs. Beal was born on November 22, 1937 to Thomas and Nancy White in Horsepasture, VA. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Ladies Auxiliary and loved working with them. Mary will be lovingly remembered by all blessed to have known her.

Mrs. Beal was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nancy White; son, Pryor Thomas Tatum; and brother, Bill White.

Mrs. Beal is survived by her husband, Richard Beal; son, John Wofford Tatum; sister, Ireta Cauthem; sister-in-law, Daisey White; and grandchildren, Addison Tatutm and John Tatum, Jr.

No services are planned at this time.





