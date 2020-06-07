Mary "Polly" Clyburn Williams
December 9, 1921 - June 4, 2020
Raleigh
Mary Clyburn Williams, affectionately known as "Polly", 98, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh after a brief illness. Born in Kershaw, South Carolina; she was the daughter of the late Ruben and Mary Hanna Clyburn and wife of the late George Phillip Williams.
Polly was an active member of Highland United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, served on the Administrative Board, and was a United Methodist Women officer during her years of attendance. She volunteered at the church reception desk for ten years as well.
Polly's career included ten years at Occidental Life Insurance and eight years in the Wake County Public School System. Perhaps her most important and enjoyable job, other than mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, was her volunteer position at Rex Hospital. After her beloved husband, George, passed away with cancer in 1994, Polly began volunteering several days a week at Rex in Radiation Oncology and the Rex Hospice Units. Her volunteer hours were over 23,000 in the twenty six years that she was there. She was still volunteering a few hours each week until COVID 19 prevented volunteers in the hospital. She touched the lives of so many patients and families who passed through the Cancer Center, many of whom became lifelong friends. Her smile was infectious and she always had all the time in the world to listen to others. She crocheted over 100 lap robes for cancer patients, until arthritis made it too painful to continue.
She is survived by her son Phil (Susan), three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Polly loved the Lord, and she loved her family beyond measure. She set an amazing example to everyone of how to live a productive life, filled with caring for others. She was so grateful for each of her friends and extended family, and appreciated all the calls, cards, and visits from each one.
Due to the restrictions imposed by COVID19, the funeral will be for immediate family only at this time, with a memorial service at Highland United Methodist at a later date when restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Highland United Methodist Church - 1901 Ridge Rd. - Raleigh, NC 27607 OR Rex Cancer Center - 4420 Lake Boone Trail - Raleigh, NC 27607 OR to the charity of your choice.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.