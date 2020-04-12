|
|
Mary Louise Matthews Williford
November 15, 1929 – April 10, 2020
Raleigh
Louise Williford, 90, died Friday April 10, 2020 at home. She was born in Harnett County, the daughter of the late Lammie and Lura Matthews. She retired from Great American Insurance Co.
Due to current community restrictions, a private family graveside will be held.
Survisors include, son; Larry Williford (Carol) of Raleigh, daughter; Diane Hales (Lynn) of Clayton, brother; Edwin Matthews of Sanford , grandchildren; Brad Williford (Fabiana), Jennifer Paddack (Brent), Lindsay Alt (Frankie), Daniel Edwards (Marsha), Jennifer Dwyer (Matt), Ashley Hales (Lorie) and Ryan Hales (Sandee), as well as 16 great-grandchildren
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Elvin T. Williford, daughter; Brenda Edwards, sisters; Virginia Baird, Janet Stephenson; brothers, Truett and Linwood Matthews.
Contributions may be made to Catawba Springs Christian Church Building Fund, 6801 Ten Ten Road Apex, N.C. 27539.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2020