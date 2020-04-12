Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Williford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Williford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Williford Obituary
Mary Louise Matthews Williford

November 15, 1929 – April 10, 2020

Raleigh

Louise Williford, 90, died Friday April 10, 2020 at home. She was born in Harnett County, the daughter of the late Lammie and Lura Matthews. She retired from Great American Insurance Co.

Due to current community restrictions, a private family graveside will be held.

Survisors include, son; Larry Williford (Carol) of Raleigh, daughter; Diane Hales (Lynn) of Clayton, brother; Edwin Matthews of Sanford , grandchildren; Brad Williford (Fabiana), Jennifer Paddack (Brent), Lindsay Alt (Frankie), Daniel Edwards (Marsha), Jennifer Dwyer (Matt), Ashley Hales (Lorie) and Ryan Hales (Sandee), as well as 16 great-grandchildren

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Elvin T. Williford, daughter; Brenda Edwards, sisters; Virginia Baird, Janet Stephenson; brothers, Truett and Linwood Matthews.

Contributions may be made to Catawba Springs Christian Church Building Fund, 6801 Ten Ten Road Apex, N.C. 27539.

Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -