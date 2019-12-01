Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Historic Green Hill Cemetery
Greensboro, NC
View Map
1927 - 2019
Mary Wright Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Baity Wright

February 7, 1927 - November 27, 2019

Raleigh

Mary Elizabeth Baity Wright

"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning."

Psalm 30:5

Mary Wright joined hands with her Creator on November 27, 2019 surrounded by family.

She was born in Greensboro, NC to George and Corabell Baity and was married to Warren G. Wright for sixty years. A life-long learner, gardener, educator, reader, and musician, Mary was generous to those around her. She leaves a legacy of unconditional love.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and six siblings.

She is survived by children Warren G. Wright, Jr. (Doreen), Barbara W. Paul (Byron), and Charles E. Wright(Mary), treasured grandchildren Katelyn Paul Prosser (Richard), Meredith Paul, Cameron Zabawski; Ehren, Deaton and Eli Wright; and two great grandchildren.

"Things have a way of working out. 'Doing well, all things considered. Take care of yourself and each other. Love you there. God bless us, everyone."

A graveside service will be at Historic Green Hill Cemetery, Greensboro, NC on Monday, December 2 at 2:00, Mr. Raymond Baity, officiating.

For more information and a full obituary, visit www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019
