Marybelle Snipes Kirk
Hillsborough
Marybelle Snipes Kirk, 94, of Hillsborough passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home. She was born in Orange County to William Manley Snipes and Mary Lashley Snipes, both deceased. Marybelle was a homemaker and a member of Cane Creek Baptist Church. Marybelle devoted her life to her beloved husband, Merritt, her three boys and their family farm. She busied herself daily keeping food on the table for her "men folks" and when she wasn't in the kitchen, you could find her outside on her lawn mower. When she was blessed with her three grandchildren, she loved and cared for them unconditionally.
Marybelle is survived by her children; William Ronald "Ronnie" Kirk (Pam) of Hillsborough, Kenneth Cecil "Kenny" Kirk (Bonnie) of Hillsborough, and Donald Wayne Kirk of Hillsborough. Grandchildren, Kristen Sellers (Jody) of Pittsboro, Lauren Wilkerson (Brandon) of Hillsborough, and Aaron Kirk (Chelsea) of Hillsborough. Great Grandchildren, Sydney and Barrett Sellers, Bishop Wilkerson, Roland and Briggs Kirk. A niece, Jackie Whitfield (CB) of Pittsboro.
In addition to her parents Marybelle is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Merritt Kirk and sisters, Frances Freeman and Ella Lloyd.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Cane Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Michael Ramsey. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery. Casual attire.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cane Creek Baptist Church, 6901 Orange Grove Rd., Hillsborough, NC 27278.
McClure Funeral Home in Mebane is serving the Kirk family.
