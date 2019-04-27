Marye Rhodes Hall



February 27, 1949 – April 24, 2019



Angier



Marye Rhodes Hall, 70, formerly of Angier NC, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. Marye was born in Onslow County to the late Haywood and Avis Hall on February 27, 1949. She graduated from Angier High School. Marye was a resident of Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment Center in Wilson, NC, where she received the most professional and compassionate care. She is preceded in death by her parents.



Marye is survived by her brother Robert Haywood Hall and wife, Nancy of Apex, and numerous nieces and nephews. Once again, we owe special thanks to Glenda McLeod, Betty Jo Spivey, Delores Stephenson and Patricia Young for the faithful love and devotion they have shown to Marye, and to the exemplary staff at Longleaf who serve their residents with such love.



Visitation will be held at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Angier on Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 PM, followed by funeral service at 3:00 PM. A graveside service in Onslow County will be held on Monday, April 29 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angier Baptist Church, PO Box 130, Angier NC 27501 or to NAMI Wake County, PO Box 12562, Raleigh NC 27605.



Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2019