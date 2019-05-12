Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maryella Kristoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryella Kristoff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maryella Kristoff Obituary
Maryella N. Kristoff

1933 - 2019

Raleigh

Maryella N. Kristoff, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday April 28, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Born in Searcy, Arkansas she was the daughter of Henry W. Neal and Anne C. Neal (Crook). She received her bachelor's degree from Denison University in 1954 and her Masters Degree in speech therapy from the University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa in 1956. She was a speech therapist for several years before marrying her husband of 60 years, Andrew. She lived in Atlanta, GA, Ridgewood, NJ and moved to Raleigh in 1986. She served in several volunteer roles with the Raleigh YWCA, founded the Newcomers Unlimited and served as their coordinator for many years. She is survived by her husband, Andrew and son John. Arrangements handled by Cremation Society of The Carolinas. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Denison University, Granville, Ohio or Hospice of Wake County-Transitions Life Care.
Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.