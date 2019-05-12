Maryella N. Kristoff



1933 - 2019



Raleigh



Maryella N. Kristoff, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday April 28, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Born in Searcy, Arkansas she was the daughter of Henry W. Neal and Anne C. Neal (Crook). She received her bachelor's degree from Denison University in 1954 and her Masters Degree in speech therapy from the University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa in 1956. She was a speech therapist for several years before marrying her husband of 60 years, Andrew. She lived in Atlanta, GA, Ridgewood, NJ and moved to Raleigh in 1986. She served in several volunteer roles with the Raleigh YWCA, founded the Newcomers Unlimited and served as their coordinator for many years. She is survived by her husband, Andrew and son John. Arrangements handled by Cremation Society of The Carolinas. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Denison University, Granville, Ohio or Hospice of Wake County-Transitions Life Care. Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019