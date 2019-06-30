Services American Cremation 1204 Person St Durham , NC 27703 (919) 598-8300 Resources More Obituaries for Maryellen Bowers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maryellen Bowers

1922 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Maryellen Severinghaus Bowers



October 8, 1922 - May 13, 2019



Chapel Hill



Maryellen Severinghaus Bowers, 96, died peacefully at her home in Chapel Hill on Monday, May 13, 2019, after a period of declining health. Maryellen was born on October 8, 1922 in Ithaca, NY. She grew up in and around Ithaca and graduated from Cornell University in 1944. In February of 1944 she married Wayne Alexander Bowers, her husband for 64 years until his death in 2008. Immediately after the wedding, Maryellen and Wayne left Ithaca by car in a blizzard for Los Alamos, New Mexico. After spending two years there, followed by a year in Cambridge MA, Wayne and Maryellen moved to Chapel Hill, NC, where they lived for the rest of their lives, apart from a number of sabbatical years spent in Cambridge, England, as well as one in Cambridge, Massachusetts.



Maryellen was highly accomplished in fiber arts. She began sewing as a teenager and made the majority of her own clothing as well as that of her two daughters, even including their wedding dresses. She was a versatile knitter and fashioned a many beautiful sweaters for family members. Later in her career, she took up dyeing – everything from hippie-style tie-dyeing to finer techniques such as Japanese shibori – and became locally well-known for the indigo vat which was a fixture on her back porch. About the same time, she took up handweaving, becoming an active member of both the Chapel Hill Hand Weavers Guild and the Triangle Weavers. Because of her sewing skills, she was adept at making finely tailored garments from the handwoven textiles that she made – two skills that are rarely combined. Quite late in her adventures in fiber arts she began to enter competitions at the North Carolina State Fair and quickly became known for winning multiple awards in different categories each year. She also taught sewing and tailoring in local community programs.



Maryellen contributed her energies to many good causes. She was active for many years in the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. She was also a steadfast presence in the racial integration struggles of the 1960s. She was once referred to by a segregationist opponent as the Madame Defarge of the integration movement on account of her habit of knitting during meetings. Needless to say, Maryellen was unphased by this bit of nastiness and continued to knit while playing an active role in the struggle against Jim Crow until it was eliminated from Chapel Hill. She was a member of the group of Chapel Hill residents who laid the groundwork for what became the Chapel Hill Historical Society. One memorable initiative of hers came about when she was involved with a group of citizens opposed to a local bank's proposal to erect a multi-story building on the main block of Franklin Street which would have been incompatible in height with the rest of downtown. Maryellen had the idea of hoisting a balloon to the proposed height of the building. Many people, startled by the visual impact, were persuaded to sign the petition that her group had ready at a table on the sidewalk in front of the bank and, ultimately, those opposed prevailed.



Maryellen loved plants and flowers and was an enthusiastic gardener with a laid-back style. Over the years she planted a multitude of azaleas, camellias, irises, ferns and wildflowers, creating a beautiful sanctuary which surrounded her house on Franklin Street and merged gracefully with the woods behind.



Maryellen had long expressed her wish to remain for as long as possible in her own home. The family is enormously grateful to the core team of care-givers - Tom Weakland, Mikki Davis, Rosemary Seve, and Sue Shivar - whose unstintingly generous, warm-hearted and skilled assistance made it possible for her to enjoy her old age, safe, secure, and comfortable in her home. They in turn often told us how much they appreciated her kindness, courage and good humor.



Maryellen was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Alexander Bowers, who died in August, 2008, and by her daughter Margaret Ellen Barrett, who died in April, 2008. She is survived by three children: John Severinghaus Bowers of Ithaca, NY, Ruth Elizabeth Bowers of Stockton, NJ and Wayne Cameron Bowers of Sitka, AK, as well as by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maryellen's memory may be made to the American Friends Service Committee or the Southern Poverty Law Center. Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries