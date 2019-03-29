Home

Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Marylou K. Hilmes


1941 - 2019
Marylou K. Hilmes Obituary
Marylou K. Hilmes

Raleigh

Marylou K. Hilmes born February 5, 1941 died mid-morning March 26, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Bernard F. Hilmes, son Eric M. Hilmes, daughter Jennifer L. Hilmes, and grandchildren: Michael, Michelle, Heather, Dylan, Sabrina, and Raelin.

Marylou was a cherished member of St. Catherine's of Siena's Catholic Church and School. She lived her faith by providing service to St. Catherine's as a teacher assistant for 10 years and previously as the fifth grade teacher for 30 years at St Mary's Catholic School in Rockville, Maryland. Marylou was the rock of her family, uplifting everyone and thinking of herself last. She was a loving dedicated spouse, mother, and friend. She as left an empty space that can never be filled.

Funeral services will be held at St. Catherines of Siena Catholic Church, 520 W. Holding Ave., Wake Forest 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Please join her family in paying their last respects and celebrating her life.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
