Mason W. Barbour
1935 - 2020
Mason William Barbour

March 28, 1935 - June 9, 2020

Garner

Mason William Barbour, son of the late Leonard and Rossie Barbour passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 85. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:30pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the interment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00pm at McLaurin Funeral Home.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Poste; sons, Bill Barbour, Craig Barbour and his wife, Erica, Ronald Barbour and his wife, Rhonda; step son, Clarence Smith and his wife, Faye, and Wayne Smith; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Bertie H. Barbour; a son, Timothy Barbour; sisters, Rosalie Stephenson, Fannie Coats, Beatrice Tucker and Linda Turner.

While Flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to Transitions Life, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences may be made to the Barbour family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
02:30 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Craig, I'm so sorry about your dad. My prayers and thoughts are with you and the family in the days ahead.
Donnice Cashwell Smith
Friend
