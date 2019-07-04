Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Lancaster Memorial Park
2210 NC 561 Hwy
Louisburg, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maston Buttram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maston White Buttram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maston White Buttram Obituary
Maston White Buttram

Louisburg

Maston "Matt" White Buttram, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Clovis, New Mexico, the only son of Arther and Reba Welty Buttram. Matt honorably served his country in the US Army in the Airborne Division during the Vietnam War and retired after 24 years of service as a Sgt. Major. He was the co-owner of Highland Memory Garden in Louisburg from 1973-1996. Matt served as a member and secretary of the Louisburg Kiwanis.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Lancaster Memorial Park, 2210 NC 561 Hwy, Louisburg with full military honors. The family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the service.

Matt is survived by his wife, Lucretia Pearce Buttram; son, Edmund Buttram; grandchildren: Brooke Buttram Riske (Jake), Ross Buttram; great-grandchildren: Collins and Colton Riske and numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by his first wife, Anneliese Buttram and her mother, Hertha Krappman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Rock Baptist Church, 1580 Firetower Rd, Louisburg, NC 27549 or Pearce Baptist Church, 4634 Pearces Road, Zebulon, NC 27597.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now