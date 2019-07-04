Maston White Buttram



Louisburg



Maston "Matt" White Buttram, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Clovis, New Mexico, the only son of Arther and Reba Welty Buttram. Matt honorably served his country in the US Army in the Airborne Division during the Vietnam War and retired after 24 years of service as a Sgt. Major. He was the co-owner of Highland Memory Garden in Louisburg from 1973-1996. Matt served as a member and secretary of the Louisburg Kiwanis.



A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Lancaster Memorial Park, 2210 NC 561 Hwy, Louisburg with full military honors. The family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the service.



Matt is survived by his wife, Lucretia Pearce Buttram; son, Edmund Buttram; grandchildren: Brooke Buttram Riske (Jake), Ross Buttram; great-grandchildren: Collins and Colton Riske and numerous cousins.



In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by his first wife, Anneliese Buttram and her mother, Hertha Krappman.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Rock Baptist Church, 1580 Firetower Rd, Louisburg, NC 27549 or Pearce Baptist Church, 4634 Pearces Road, Zebulon, NC 27597.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on July 4, 2019