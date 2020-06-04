James Matthew Gilliam
May 8, 1979 - May 31, 2020
Raleigh
James Matthew Gilliam, 41, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 31, 2020.
Matt, or "Gil", as he was known by his wide multitude of friends, was born on May 8th, 1979 in Raleigh, son of James Franklin and Debra Scott Gilliam. In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his wife, Jennifer Rouse Gilliam; his children, Perry Elizabeth and Peyton Marie Gilliam; his brother, Jonathan Scott Gilliam, his sister-in-law, Ashley Reger Gilliam; his nephew, James Reger Gilliam; and his niece, Elizabeth Crosby Gilliam.
A life-long resident of Raleigh, Matt graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School in 1997, where he was an all-conference football player on several state playoff teams. He later graduated from NC State University in 2001, where obtained BA in business with a concentration in finance. He was member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. Following college, Matt lived in Raleigh, was a member of the Terpsichorean Club, and built a successful residential and commercial real estate business.
Gil was the consummate outdoorsman, spending countless days on the water at Atlantic Beach and hundreds of cold mornings in duck blinds throughout eastern North Carolina. When he wasn't hunting or fishing, you could often find Gil attending an N.C. State sporting event or manning the grill for neighbors and friends. Above all, he loved his two daughters deeply and cherished the special time he spent with them during Y guide meetings, gymnastic meets, and coaching soccer games. Of all his many interests and blessings, Matt will be most remembered for his infectious smile and winsome personality that lit up every room the moment he entered. Matt never met a stranger and had a unique gift for welcoming others and living in the moment; he leaves behind a rich legacy of fond memories, funny stories, and hearty laughs for all those who had the pleasure of spending time with him.
A private family service will be held on Friday, June 5. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Matt may be made to: Ducks Unlimited, https://www.ducks.org/North-Carolina
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.brownwynneraleigh.com
May 8, 1979 - May 31, 2020
Raleigh
James Matthew Gilliam, 41, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 31, 2020.
Matt, or "Gil", as he was known by his wide multitude of friends, was born on May 8th, 1979 in Raleigh, son of James Franklin and Debra Scott Gilliam. In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his wife, Jennifer Rouse Gilliam; his children, Perry Elizabeth and Peyton Marie Gilliam; his brother, Jonathan Scott Gilliam, his sister-in-law, Ashley Reger Gilliam; his nephew, James Reger Gilliam; and his niece, Elizabeth Crosby Gilliam.
A life-long resident of Raleigh, Matt graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School in 1997, where he was an all-conference football player on several state playoff teams. He later graduated from NC State University in 2001, where obtained BA in business with a concentration in finance. He was member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. Following college, Matt lived in Raleigh, was a member of the Terpsichorean Club, and built a successful residential and commercial real estate business.
Gil was the consummate outdoorsman, spending countless days on the water at Atlantic Beach and hundreds of cold mornings in duck blinds throughout eastern North Carolina. When he wasn't hunting or fishing, you could often find Gil attending an N.C. State sporting event or manning the grill for neighbors and friends. Above all, he loved his two daughters deeply and cherished the special time he spent with them during Y guide meetings, gymnastic meets, and coaching soccer games. Of all his many interests and blessings, Matt will be most remembered for his infectious smile and winsome personality that lit up every room the moment he entered. Matt never met a stranger and had a unique gift for welcoming others and living in the moment; he leaves behind a rich legacy of fond memories, funny stories, and hearty laughs for all those who had the pleasure of spending time with him.
A private family service will be held on Friday, June 5. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Matt may be made to: Ducks Unlimited, https://www.ducks.org/North-Carolina
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.brownwynneraleigh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.