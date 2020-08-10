Matthew Steven Bass
November 9, 1987 - August 7, 2020
Bunn
Matthew Steven Bass, 32, of Louisburg/Bunn departed this earthly life on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1987 to Charles Broddie Bass, Jr. and Donna Bissette Bass. Matt was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles, Sr. and Martha Bass and his maternal grandmother, Ruth Bissette.
Matt was a friendly guy who loved meeting people and had many friends. He was the heart of the family and his mother's confidant. Matt loved to drive and see new places he was an avid East Carolina University fan with many friends there. Uncle Mapp will be dearly missed by his buddy and nephew, Ayden.
A private family graveside service will be held at Spring Hope Memorial Gardens with Reverend David McBryar officiating. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date.
In addition to his parents Charles and Donna, Matt is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Melisa Bass; his nephew, Ayden Bass; grandparents, Don and Judy Bissette; uncles and aunt, Randy Bass, David Bass, and Wayne and Anita Bissette; cousins, Betsy Commy, Caitlin Bissette, and Sean Bass as well as numerous step-uncle, step aunts, and step-cousins.
In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to the Bunn Baptist Church Children's Ministry. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com
.