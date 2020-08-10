1/
Matthew Bass
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Steven Bass

November 9, 1987 - August 7, 2020

Bunn

Matthew Steven Bass, 32, of Louisburg/Bunn departed this earthly life on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1987 to Charles Broddie Bass, Jr. and Donna Bissette Bass. Matt was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles, Sr. and Martha Bass and his maternal grandmother, Ruth Bissette.

Matt was a friendly guy who loved meeting people and had many friends. He was the heart of the family and his mother's confidant. Matt loved to drive and see new places he was an avid East Carolina University fan with many friends there. Uncle Mapp will be dearly missed by his buddy and nephew, Ayden.

A private family graveside service will be held at Spring Hope Memorial Gardens with Reverend David McBryar officiating. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date.

In addition to his parents Charles and Donna, Matt is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Melisa Bass; his nephew, Ayden Bass; grandparents, Don and Judy Bissette; uncles and aunt, Randy Bass, David Bass, and Wayne and Anita Bissette; cousins, Betsy Commy, Caitlin Bissette, and Sean Bass as well as numerous step-uncle, step aunts, and step-cousins.

In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to the Bunn Baptist Church Children's Ministry. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved