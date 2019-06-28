Matthew McCrary Shuster



Raleigh



Matthew McCrary Shuster, age 30, died in his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th, 2019.



Matt was born on November 9th, 1988 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He graduated from Needham B Broughton in 2007, where played varsity Lacrosse and Football, earning All-State honors at the position of Middle Linebacker. After playing football at UNC Pembroke, Matt graduated with a degree in nursing from Pitt Community College in 2012. As a Registered Nurse and Cardiovascular Specialist, Matt was an integral part of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab team at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh. He was well-respected and beloved by physicians, fellow nurses, and patients alike. Matt attended Raleigh First Assembly (RFA) church in Raleigh, North Carolina.



Friends and Family of Matt all know him to have a passion for his career and for providing care to his patients. It was through this career that he came to meet and fall in love with a fellow nurse at the hospital. Matt and Erin were married on September 15th, 2018, surrounded by their family and friends. This past weekend, Matt and Erin revealed their expected baby will be a boy, an announcement to which Matt wrote, "this has been the proudest day of my life". Beyond his love for family and passion for his work, Matt was an avid fan of many music styles and a dedicated follower of North Carolina Tarheel Athletics.



Matt is survived by his wife, Erin Shuster, and their unborn son, due later this year; his father, John Michael Shuster; his mother and step-father, Katie and Mark Keith; his brother, Steve Shuster, and his companion, Jessica; his maternal grandmother, Vann McCrary; five nephews and nieces – Emory, Blair, Brayden, Gabby, and Landen; and several uncles, aunts, cousins, and in-laws.



Matt is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bill McCrary; and his paternal grandparents, John and Katie Shuster.



Friends and Family are invited to a viewing and funeral service on Saturday, June 29th at Cary Church of God, located at 107 Quade Drive in Cary, NC. The viewing will take place beginning at 11:00 am with funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on June 28, 2019