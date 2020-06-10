Matthew Kerry Smith



September 7, 1975 - June 6, 2020



Cary



Matt Smith went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a brief stay at Transitions in Raleigh. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday at the home of Todd Smith. Matt requested that his ashes be spread in the ocean off the coast of Wilmington NC. Matt was born in Raleigh to Tamea Miller Smith and Robert Andrew Smith. Matt attended Apex High School. He worked for several auto dealerships as a salesman, Matt is preceded in death by his grandparents Norman and Luella Miller of Cary. Matt is survived by his parents Tamea Miller Smith of Cary Robert Andrew Smith of Greenville SC. Brothers Rob Smith and wife Carrie of Garner, Brother Todd Smith of Wilmington. Nephew Andrew Smith of Wake Forest. Memorial may be given to Transitions Life Care 250 Hospice Cir., Raleigh. The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to City of Oaks Funeral Home.



