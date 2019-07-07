Matthew Vernon Wimberley



March 15, 1924- July 2, 2019



Richmond



On July 2, 2019 Matthew Vernon Wimberley, quite possibly the kindest sweetest man on earth, gained his freedom and went to be with his Lord.



Born on March 15, 1924, Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Jody Emmett Wimberley and Era Pope Wimberley of Apex, NC. They were clearly responsibly for molding Vernon into the kind and loving gentleman that he became. He was preceded in death by his wonderful son Randy, of Richmond, VA, as well as two older brothers and an older sister. Vernon is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Dixie Beckwith Wimberley; his loving daughter Vickie Blanchard (Larry); grandchildren Brandon Martin, David Blanchard (Whitney), Berkeley Blanchard Martin MD (Adam) and Matthew Wimberley (Sally); and great grandchildren, Grant, Blake, James and Calliope Grace. Vernon grew up in Apex, NC and attended NC State. He, along with his father and brother, worked with Cary Lumber Company of Durham, NC and then with Barrow Manufacturing Lumber Company of Ahoskie, NC. In 1960 he joined Pilot Life Insurance Company, now Lincoln Financial, working in Greensboro and then Richmond, VA. He returned to Greensboro to complete his 30 year career with Lincoln Financial. Vernon was a 32nd Degree Master Mason and Past Master of the Ahoskie Masonic Lodge. Vernon was kind and compassionate, always wanting friends and family to feel wanted and comfortable. As a result he and Dixie spent his years after retirement delivering Mobile Meals and driving cancer patients to their appointments as volunteers for the American Cancer Society of Greensboro. Vernon was a member of First Baptist Church in both Ahoskie and Greensboro. He enjoyed restoring furniture, playing bridge with close friends and traveling our country. His biggest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A service of celebration of Vernon's life will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23226 at 2PM on Saturday July 13, 2019. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church or First Baptist Church, 1000 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27401 Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019