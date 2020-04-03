|
Mattie Sumner Morgan
April 9, 1928 - March 31, 2020
Raleigh
Mattie Sumner Morgan, 91, passed peacefully from this earth into the loving embrace of her Creator on Tuesday, March 31 in Raleigh, NC.
Family was her greatest joy and will be her lasting legacy. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Wilson Morgan and is survived by her three daughters, Carolyn Inman (Max) of Fairfax, VA; Kaye Roberts and Kathy Medders of Raleigh, NC; nine grandchildren, Melissa Bowhay (Brian), Matt Inman (Val), Kim Eshleman (Johnathan), Stephen Medders (Courtney), Mary Beth Inman, Stan Roberts (Kristine), Morgan Medders, Will Roberts and Caroline Medders; and 10 great-grandchildren. Mama, Grandma and Gigi were her most important roles, and many of her days were filled with caring for, nurturing, and shaping the lives of three generations that will carry her giving and generous spirit forward.
Mattie was the second oldest in a family of 10 children, and life with 8 brothers and one sister made her one tough lady with a skilled hand for skinning a catfish and a reputation for hitting, with one precision shot, any water snake that dared approach the Pasture Gate cove at Lake Gaston. Along with her husband, she created a haven for family and friends at their lake cottage, sharing her love for the place and for others with open doors and an overflowing table. A pediatric nurse by trade, she loved babies and wasted no space in her heart or her arms for holding them close and modeling and teaching patience and grace-filled caregiving to those of us who were fortunate enough to come up under her care. She was also skilled seamstress who, either to the delight or chagrin of her grandchildren, sewed 9 matching outfits nearly every Christmas for the "perfectly imperfect" grandkid photo. Those photos and the memories made capturing them live on as invaluable family treasures.
Her deep faith and trust in God's goodness shone through in the love and grace and generous hospitality she extended to everyone she encountered. She loved and believed in the Church and spent many years giving of her time and gifts as a member of Trinity Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the Trinity Baptist Church General Fund via mail at: Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 97368, Raleigh, NC 27624 or online at https://tbcraleigh.com/give/online-give.
Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2020