Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Morgan Obituary
Mattie Sumner Morgan

April 9, 1928 - March 31, 2020

Raleigh

Mattie Sumner Morgan, 91, passed peacefully from this earth into the loving embrace of her Creator on Tuesday, March 31 in Raleigh, NC.

Family was her greatest joy and will be her lasting legacy. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Wilson Morgan and is survived by her three daughters, Carolyn Inman (Max) of Fairfax, VA; Kaye Roberts and Kathy Medders of Raleigh, NC; nine grandchildren, Melissa Bowhay (Brian), Matt Inman (Val), Kim Eshleman (Johnathan), Stephen Medders (Courtney), Mary Beth Inman, Stan Roberts (Kristine), Morgan Medders, Will Roberts and Caroline Medders; and 10 great-grandchildren. Mama, Grandma and Gigi were her most important roles, and many of her days were filled with caring for, nurturing, and shaping the lives of three generations that will carry her giving and generous spirit forward.

Mattie was the second oldest in a family of 10 children, and life with 8 brothers and one sister made her one tough lady with a skilled hand for skinning a catfish and a reputation for hitting, with one precision shot, any water snake that dared approach the Pasture Gate cove at Lake Gaston. Along with her husband, she created a haven for family and friends at their lake cottage, sharing her love for the place and for others with open doors and an overflowing table. A pediatric nurse by trade, she loved babies and wasted no space in her heart or her arms for holding them close and modeling and teaching patience and grace-filled caregiving to those of us who were fortunate enough to come up under her care. She was also skilled seamstress who, either to the delight or chagrin of her grandchildren, sewed 9 matching outfits nearly every Christmas for the "perfectly imperfect" grandkid photo. Those photos and the memories made capturing them live on as invaluable family treasures.

Her deep faith and trust in God's goodness shone through in the love and grace and generous hospitality she extended to everyone she encountered. She loved and believed in the Church and spent many years giving of her time and gifts as a member of Trinity Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the Trinity Baptist Church General Fund via mail at: Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 97368, Raleigh, NC 27624 or online at https://tbcraleigh.com/give/online-give.

Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -