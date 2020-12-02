Maude Holmes Tucker
October 14, 1929 - November 30, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Maude Holmes Tucker
Maude Holmes Tucker died November 30, 2020 in Chapel Hill. She was the wife of G. Reginald Tucker, M.D. and daughter of the late Captain Raymond L. Holmes and Otelia G. Holmes. A graduate of Perquimans High School, she was subsequently employed at the UNC School of Dentistry. During this time, she and Reg were married while he was completing Medical School at UNC.
Following his graduation, Maude and Reg moved to Charleston, SC where he served in the US Navy and their son was born. After returning to Chapel Hill for further training, they settled into medical practice in Henderson, NC where their daughter was born. Maude was a fulltime mother and supporter of her husband's busy practice life. She was active in Cub Scout leadership, Garden Club and activities of her children. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Henderson and served in the Nursery program there for many years. She also entertained many Medical Students in her home while they were training in the office of the medical practice. Upon moving to Emerald Isle in retirement, she was active with her husband in the establishment of Emerald Isle Baptist Church.
Maude was a kind and engaging person, loved by her family and wide circle of friends. Though burdened by multiple physical problems much of her adult life and more severely in her later life, she maintained her positive outlook, feisty spirit, and warm smile. She will be remembered for her faith and courage. Her love of her family was unconditional.
She is survived by her husband of over 66 years, G. Reginald Tucker; her son, George R. Tucker, III and his wife, Kirvin Satterwhite of Palm Springs. CA; her daughter, Lib T. Edwards; granddaughter, Elizabeth Holmes Edwards and great-granddaughter, Bella Hope Edwards all of Winston-Salem, NC. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances H. Halstead and Bette B. Holmes and brother Robert H. Holmes.
A private family inurnment service will be held at First Baptist Church Columbarium Wall , Henderson, NC. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 75, Henderson, NC 27536, or to charity of choice
