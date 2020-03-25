Home

Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
2873 Us Hwy 117 S
Goldsboro, NC 27530
(919) 734-5441
Maurice Alford


1933 - 2020
Maurice Alford Obituary
Maurice "Gill" Alford

November 22, 1933 - March 1, 2020

Goldsboro

Maurice Gilbert "Gil" Alford, age 86, died Sunday at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Born in Halifax County, he was the son of the late Charles Herman Alford and Louise Jackson Bobbitt Alford Gil retired after 24 years from the U.S. Air Force as a Major where he served as a C-130 Pilot.

A service to celebrate Gil's life was held on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:00 am from the chapel of Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home. Family members greeted friends at the funeral home immediately following the service and burial was held with military honors following the service in Wayne Memorial Park.

Gil is survived by his wife, Irene Robinson Alford; a son, Mark Kenric Alford of Grapevine, TX; a daughter, Anja Maurica Rogers of Tulsa, OK; a step son, James Rodney Holder of Dunn, NC; two brothers, Charles Ellis Alford of Roanoke, VA and Lewis Wayne Alford of Wilmington, NC; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to The Lord's Table Church,

1215 Parkway Dr., Goldsboro, NC 27534

Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home is serving the Alford family and online condolences may be directed to www.shumate-faulk.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 25, 2020
