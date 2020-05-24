Maurice M. Moran
1931 - 2020
Maurice M. Moran

June 20, 1931 - May 19, 2020

Durham

Maurice M. Moran retired after 31 years as an Executive Business Planning Manager with IBM. He is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Moran, daughters Katherine S. Herne, Barbara S. Heiles, Roberta L. Moran, son Michael H. Moran, sister Yvonne A. Kizzier, and several grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31st from 2-4 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home. A full obituary is available at www.MitchellatRMP.com and where online condolences to the family may be sent.

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
